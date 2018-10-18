Tomen asiento y lean uno por uno a los integrantes de las 13 comisiones que formó el Ejecutivo de la OFI

POR EL INTERIOR DE LA OFI. EXCLUSIVO/Desde Montevideo/Ariel Giorgi y Eduardo Mérica para Diario Uruguay.
Fue el martes 16 de octubre cuando el Ejecutivo de la Organización del Fútbol del Interior que preside Mario Cheppi se reunió en su habitual sesión semanal para armar las diferentes comisiones que tendrán una intensa tarea en este nuevo gobierno que arrancó en el fútbol chacarero.
LAS COMISIONES DE LA OFI Período 2018 – 2022
FINANZAS: Manuel Román (tesorero) Graciela Cáceres, Julio García, Nilo Scarpa, Luis Fabiani y Manuel Tiscordio.
REGLAMENTOS: Héctor Leites, Ney Irigoyen, Luis Camargo, Eduardo Píriz y Dra. Andrea Valiente.
CALENDARIO: Ney Irigoyen, Freddy Diano, Sebastián Cheppi, Libertad de Armas, Héctor Coronel y Nelson Madeiro.
FEMENINO: Sergio Gabito, Libertad de Armas, Patricia Juanbeltz, María Elisa Grecco, Martha Costoya y Dra Andrea Valiente.
CANCHAS: Héctor Coronel, Nelson Madeiro, Lides Bevegni, Graciela Cáceres y Juan José González.
CONSEJO TECNICO SECTOR ARBITROS: Heber Scirgalea, Freddy Diano, Sergio Gabito, Nelson Madeiro y Elio Barreto.
CONSEJO TECNICO SECTOR ENTRENADORES: Lides Bevegni, Sergio Gabito, Patricia Juanbeltz y Luis Fabiani.
RELACIONAMIENTO AIAF: Julio García, Eduardo Píriz, Nilo Scarpa, Julio Villar, Hber Scirgalea y Elio Barreto.
MARKETING: Nilo Scarpa, Julio García, Heber Scirgalea, Julio Villar y Freddy Diano.
AUF DEPORTIVO: Sergio Gabito, Sebastián Sosa, Mariana Fernández y Luis Camargo.
AUF POLITICO: Mario Cheppi, Jorge Ortiz, Dra. Andrea Valiente, Dr. Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Fernando Sosa y Gustavo Bares.
INTENDENCIA: Jorge Ortiz, Manuel Tiscordio y Manuel Román.
COMUNICACIONES: Eduardo Segura, Sebastián Sosa y Mariana Fernández.
SEGURIDAD: Eduardo Segura, Graciela Cáceres, Jorge Ortiz y Freddy Diano.
EVENTOS: Lides Bevigni, Manuel Román y Sebastián Sosa.