Archivo personal de cada uno de los escritores ganadores de los Premios Nobel de Literatura

CULTURA MUNDIAL. Aquí está la lista el día de nacimiento de todos los Premios Nobel de Literatura. Con la indicación del día que corresponde a cada uno.

Hasta 2016, el galardón de Literatura ha sido entregado a 113 personas.

Aunque el acta fundacional de los Premios Nobel se refería a que el galardón anualmente se concedería a “la obra literaria más notable en el sentido del idealismo”, lo cierto es que el Premio Nobel de Literatura se viene otorgando a la totalidad de la obra de un autor literario determinado, por lo que no es de extrañar que nadie haya recibido el Premio Nobel de Literatura dos o más veces.

El Premio Nobel de Literatura ha sido la categoría de los Premios Nobel que más veces ha recaído en ciudadanos españoles o hispanoamericanos: entre los escritores españoles que han ganado el Premio Nobel de Literatura encontramos a José Echegaray, a Jacinto Benavente, a Juan Ramón Jiménez, a Vicente Aleixandre y a Camilo José Cela, el último premiado, en el año 1989. Los escritores latinoamericanos que han recibido el Premio Nobel de Literatura son, hasta la fecha: Gabriela Mistral, en 1945; Miguel Ángel Asturias, en 1967; Pablo Neruda, en 1971; Gabriel García Márquez, en 1982, Octavio Paz, en 1990 y el último Mario Vargas Llosa, en el año 2010. El gran olvidado de los Premios Nobel de Literatura en el ámbito hispanoamericano fue el escritor argentino Jorge Luis Borges. Entre los escritores galardonados que rechazaron el Premio Nobel de Literatura figuran Boris Pasternak y Jean-Paul Sartre.

Cualquier información relativa a los nominados al Premio Nobel de Literatura ha de permanecer secreta durante 50 años. Esta restricción afecta a todas las personas que han intervenido en el proceso de nominación y selección.

Dotación económica

Desde el año 2001 la suma que se lleva el ganador del Premio Nobel de Literatura es de 10 millones de coronas suecas, algo menos de 970.000 euros y algo más de 1.400.000 dólares americanos.

Escritores nacidos en ENERO

1 – J.D. Salinger, E.M. Forster

2 – Isaac Asimov

3 – J.R.R. Tolkien

4 – Jacob Grimm, Gao Xingjian (Premio Nobel 2000)

5 – Rudolf Christoph Eucken (Premio Nobel 1908), Umberto Eco

6 – Osvaldo Soriano

7– William Peter Blatty

8 – Juan Marsé

9 – Giovanni Papini, Simone de Beauvoir

10 – Vicente Huidobro

11 – Eduardo Mendoza

12 – Haruki Murakami, Charles Perrault, Jack London

13 – Clark Ashton Smith

14 – Yukio Mishima

15 – Molière

16 – Susan Sontag

17 – Anton Chejov, Pedro Calderón de la Barca

18 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Rubén Darío, Gonzalo Arango

19 – Edgar Allan Poe, Patricia Highsmith, Julian Barnes

20 – Johannes Vilhelm Jensen (Premio Nobel 1944)

21 – Olav Aukrust, Eduardo Marquina

22 – August Strindberg, Lord Byron

23 – Derek Walcott (Premio Nobel 1992), Stendhal

24 – E.T.A. Hoffmann, Edith Wharton

25 – Alessandro Baricco, Virginia Woolf

26 – Jonathan Carroll

27 – Lewis Carroll

28 – Colette, José Martí, Andrés Neuman

29 – Romain Rolland (Premio Nobel 1915), Boris Pasternak (Premio Nobel 1958)

30 – Lloyd Alexander

31 – Kenzaburō Ōe (Premio Nobel 1994), Norman Mailer

Escritores nacidos en FEBRERO

1 – Yevgeni Zamiatin

2 – James Joyce

3 – Paul Auster

4 – Jacques Prévert

5 – William Burroughs

6 – Pramoedya Ananta Toer

7 – Charles Dickens, Sinclair Lewis (Premio Nobel 1930)

8 – Julio Verne

9 – J.M. Coetzee (Premio Nobel 2003), Alice Walker

10 – Bertolt Brecht

11 – Sidney Sheldon, Jane Yolen

12 – George Meredith, Lou Andreas-Salomé

13 – Georges Simenon

14 – Edmond About, Vsévolod Garshin

15 – Sax Rohmer, Paul Groussac

16 – Richard Ford, Octave Mirbeau

17 – Mo Yan (Premio Nobel 2012), Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer

18 – Toni Morrison (Premio Nobel 1993)

19 – André Breton, Carson McCullers, Amy Tan

20 – Pierre Boulle

21 – Chuck Palahniuk, David Foster Wallace, Raymond Queneau

22 – James Russell Lowell, Hugo Ball

23 – Erich Kästner, W.E.B. Du Bois

24 – Whilhelm Grimm

25 – Anthony Burgess

26 – Victor Hugo, Michel Houellebecq

27 – John Steinbeck (Premio Nobel 1962)

28 – José Vasconcelos, Ernest Renan

29 – Dee Brown, Marin Sorescu

Escritores nacidos en MARZO

1 – Richard Wilbur, Ralph Ellison

2 – Dr. Seuss, Tom Wolfe, John Irving

3 – Arthur Lundkvist, William Godwin

4 – Ryszard Kapuściński, Alan Sillitoe

5 – Dora Marsden

6 – Gabriel García Márquez (Premio Nobel 1982)

7 – Georges Perec, Kōbō Abe, E.L. James

8 – Josep Pla, Kenneth Grahame

9 – Mickey Spillane, Umberto Saba

10 – Boris Vian

11 – Anne Rice

12 – Jack Kerouac

13 – Giorgos Seferis (Premio Nobel 1963)

14 – Alexandru Macedonski, Algernon Blackwood

15 – Paul von Heyse (Premio Nobel 1910), Blas de Otero

16 – Sully Prudhomme (Premio Nobel 1901)

17 – Patrick Hamilton, William Gibson

18 – Stéphane Mallarmé, John Updike

19 – Philip Roth

20 – Henrik Ibsen, Nikolái Gogol, Friedrich Hölderlin

21 – Alda Merini, Jean Paul

22 – Louis L’Amour

23 – Roger Martin du Gard (Premio Nobel 1937)

24 – Dario Fo (Premio Nobel 1997), Tirso de Molina

25 – Flannery O’Connor

26 – Patrick Süskind, Tennessee Williams

27 – Louis-Ferdinand Céline

28 – Mario Vargas Llosa (Premio Nobel 2010), Máximo Gorki

29 – Marcel Aymé

30 – Paul Verlaine

31 – Octavio Paz (Premio Nobel 1990), Enrique Vila-Matas.

Escritores nacidos en ABRIL

1 – Milan Kundera, Fernando del Paso

2 – Hans Christian Andersen, Emile Zola

3 – George Herbert, Edward Everett Hale

4 – Marguerite Duras

5 – Robert Bloch, Hugo Claus

6 – Jean-Baptiste Rousseau, Dan Andersson

7 – Gabriela Mistral (Premio Nobel 1945), William Wordsworth

8 – John Fante

9 – Charles Baudelaire

10 – Paul Theroux, Stephan Heym

11 – Christopher Smart, Sándor Márai

12 – Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Tom Clancy, Alan Ayckbourn

13 – Samuel Beckett (Premio Nobel 1969), Seamus Heaney (Premio Nobel 1995), Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio (Premio Nobel 2008)

14 – Denís Fonvizin, Erich von Däniken

15 – Tomas Tranströmer (Premio Nobel 2011), Henry James

16 – Anatole France (Premio Nobel 1921)

17 – John Ford, Nick Hornby, Thorton Wilder

18 – Antero de Quental, Joy Gresham

19 – José de Echegaray (Premio Nobel 1904)

20 – Charles Maurras

21 – Fredrik Bajer, Charlotte Brontë

22 – Vladimir Nabokov

23 – Halldór Laxness (Premio Nobel 1955)

24 – Carl Spitteler (Premio Nobel 1919), Robert Penn Warren

25 – Leopoldo Alas “Clarín”

26 – Roberto Arlt, William Shakespeare, Vicente Aleixandre (Premio Nobel 1977)

27 – Rafael Guillén, Mary Wollstonecraft

28 – Roberto Bolaño, Harper Lee

29 – Robert J. Sawyer, Alejandra Pizarnik, Jack Williamson

30 – Jaroslav Hašek, Germán Espinosa.

Escritores nacidos en MAYO

1 – Joseph Heller

2 – Jerome K. Jerome, E.E. Smith

3 – Juan Gelman, Nélida Piñón

4 – Amos Oz, Graham Swift

5 – Henryk Sienkiewicz (Premio Nobel 1905)

6 – Harry Martinson (Premio Nobel 1974)

7 – Rabindranath Tagore (Premio Nobel 1913),

Władysław Reymont (Premio Nobel 1924)

8 – Thomas Pynchon

9 – James Matthew Barrie

10 – Benito Pérez Galdós

11 – Rubem Fonseca, Camilo José Cela (Premio Nobel 1989)

12 – Marco Denevi, Bertus Aafjes

13 – Alphonse Daudet, Roger Zelazny

14 – Herbert W. Franke, Göran Tunström

15 – Mijaíl Bulgákov, L. Frank Baum

16 – Juan Rulfo

17 – Alfonso Reyes, Henri Barbusse

18 – Bertrand Russell (Premio Nobel 1950)

19 – Elena Poniatowska

20 – Sigrid Undset (Premio Nobel 1928), Honoré de Balzac

21 – Alexander Pope, Tudor Arghezi

22 – Arthur Conan Doyle

23 – Pär Lagerkvist (Premio Nobel 1951)

24 – Mijaíl Shólojov (Premio Nobel 1965),

Joseph Brodsky (Premio Nobel 1987),

Michael Chabon

25 – Raymond Carver

26 – Robert William Chambers

27 – John Cheever, Dashiell Hammett, Rachel Carson

28 – Patrick White (Premio Nobel 1973), Ian Fleming

29 – G.K. Chesterton, Dante Alighieri

30 – Randolph Bourne, Countee Cullen

31 – Walt Whitman, Saint-John Perse (Premio Nobel 1960).

Escritores nacidos en JUNIO

1 – Colleen McCullough

2 – Karl Adolph Gjellerup (Premio Nobel 1917)

3 – Allen Ginsberg

4 – Apolón Máikov

5 – Federico García Lorca, Ken Follett

6 – Thomas Mann (Premio Nobel 1929)

7 – Orhan Pamuk (premio Nobel 2006)

8 – Marguerite Yourcenar, John W. Campbell

9 – Charles Webb, Curzio Malaparte

10 – Saul Bellow (Premio Nobel 1976)

11 – Renée Vivien, Mrs. Humphry Ward

12 – Ana Frank, Charles Kingsley

13 – William Butler Yeats (Premio Nobel 1923), Fernando Pessoa, Leopoldo Lugones, Augusto Roa Bastos

14 – Yasunari Kawabata (Premio Nobel 1968)

15 – Ramón López Velarde

16 – Murray Leinster, Torgny Lindgren

17 – Cristina Bajo

18 – Iván Goncharov, Efraín Huerta

19 – Salman Rushdie

20 – Vikram Seth, Jean-Claude Izzo, Aleksander Fedro

21 – Jean-Paul Sartre (Premio Nobel 1964), Joaquim Machado de Assis

22 – Dan Brown

23 – Richard Bach

24 – Ambrose Bierce, Ernesto Sábato

25 – George Orwell

26 – Pearl S. Buck (Premio Nobel 1938)

27 – Anna Banti, Ivan Vazov, Robert Aickman

28 – Luigi Pirandello (Premio Nobel 1934), Juan José Saer

29 – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Giacomo Leopardi

30 – Czesław Miłosz (Premio Nobel 1980)

Escritores nacidos en JULIO

1 – Juan Carlos Onetti

2 – Hermann Hesse (Premio Nobel 1946), Wisława Szymborska (Premio Nobel 1996)

3 – Franz Kafka

4 – Nathaniel Hawthorne

5 – Jean Cocteau, Jaqueline Harpman, Marcel Arland

6 – Verner von Heidenstam (Premio Nobel 1916)

7 – Robert A. Heinlein, David Eddings

8 – Jean de la Fontaine, Richard Aldington

9 – Barbara Carland, Jan Neruda

10 – Marcel Proust

11 – Cordwainer Smith, E.B. White, León Bloy, Luis de Góngora

12 – Pablo Neruda (Premio Nobel 1971

13 – Wole Soyinka (Premio Nobel 1986)

14 – Isaac Bashevis Singer (Premio Nobel 1978)

15 – Walter Benjamin, José Enrique Rodó

16 – Tomás Eloy Martínez

17 – Shmuel Yosef Agnón (premio Nobel 1966)

18 – William Makepeace Thackeray

19 – Robert Pinget, Nathalie Sarraute, Vladimir Mayakovski

20 – Cormac McCarthy, Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Premio Nobel 1931)

21 – Ernest Hemingway (Premio Nobel 1954), John Gardner

22 – Raymond Chandler, León de Greiff

23 – Héctor Germán Oesterheld, Cyril M. Kornbluth

24 – Henrik Pontoppidan (Premio Nobel 1917), Alexandre Dumas, Robert Graves

25 – Elias Canetti (Premio Nobel 1981)

26 – Aldous Huxley, George Bernard Shaw (Premio Nobel 1925)

27 – Giosuè Carducci (Premio Nobel 1906)

28 – Malcolm Lowry

29 – Eyvind Johnson (Premio Nobel 1974)

30 – Emily Brontë

31 – J.K. Rowling, Cees Nooteboom

Escritores nacidos en AGOSTO

1 – Herman Melville

2 – Isabel Allende, Rómulo Gallegos, James Baldwin

3 – Linda S. Howington, P.D. James, Leon Uris

4 – Knut Hamsun (Premio Nobel 1920), Virgilio Piñera

5 – Guy de Maupassant

6 – Charles Fort, Piers Anthony

7 – Xosé Luís Méndez Ferrín

8 – Jostein Gaarder

9 – Barbara Delinsky, Daniel Keyes, Ramón Pérez de Ayala

10 – Suzanne Collins, Alfred Döblin, Jorge Amado

11 – Enid Blyton, Fernando Arrabal, Alex Haley

12 – Jacinto Benavente (Premio Nobel 1922)

13 – Charles Williams, Vladimir Odóyevski

14 – John Galsworthy (Premio Nobel 1932)

15 – Stieg Larsson

16 – Charles Bukowski, Jules Laforgue

17 – V.S. Naipual (Premio Nobel 2001), Herta Müller (Premio Nobel 2009), Jonathan Franzen

18 – Alain Robbe-Grillet

19 – Ana Miranda

20 – H.P. Lovecraft, Salvatore Quasimodo (Premio Nobel 1959)

21 – Emilio Salgari

22 – Ray Bradbury

23 – Edgar Lee Masters

24 – Jorge Luis Borges, Paulo Coelho, Jean Rhys

25 – Álvaro Mutis

26 – Julio Cortázar

27 – Theodore Dreiser

28 – León Tolstói, Goethe

29 – Maurice Maeterlinck (Premio Nobel 1911)

30 – Mary Shelley

31 – Julio Ramón Ribeyro

Escritores nacidos en SEPTIEMBRE

1 – Edgar Rice Burroughs

2 – Hans Haeger, Allen Carr, Andreas Embirikos

3 – Sara Orne Jewett, Adriano Banchieri

4 – Richard Wright

5 – Nicanor Parra

6 – Andrea Camilleri

7 – John William Polidori, Taylor Caldwell

8 – Frédéric Mistral (Premio Nobel 1904), Alfred Jarry

9 – Cesare Pavese

10 – Jeppe Aakjær, Hilda Doolittle, Franz Werfel

11 – O. Henry, D.H. Lawrence

12 – H.L. Mencken, Han Suyin

13 – Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, Sherwood Anderson

14 – Mario Benedetti, Francisco de Quevedo

15 – Adolfo Bioy Casares

16 – Frans Eemil Sillanpää (Premio Nobel 1939)

17 – Ken Kesey

18 – Samuel Johnson, Michael Hartnett

19 – William Golding (Premio Nobel 1983)

20 – George R.R. Martin, Javier Marías

21 – Juan José Arreola, H.G. Wells, Stephen King, Luis Cernuda

22 – John Home

23 – Jaroslav Seifert (Premio Nobel 1984)

24 – Francis Scott Fitzgerald, Antonio Tabucchi, Juan Villoro

25 – William Faulkner (Premio Nobel 1949), José Donoso

26 – T.S. Eliot (Premio Nobel 1948)

27 – Grazia Deledda (Premio Nobel 1926), Irvine Welsh

28 – Eugenio d’Ors

29 – Miguel de Cervantes, Miguel de Unamuno, Andrés Caicedo

30 – Truman Capote, Elie Wiesel

Escritores nacidos en OCTUBRE

1 – Isaac Bonewits, Serguéi Aksákov

2 – Graham Greene

3 – Alain-Fournier, Thomas Wolfe, Gore Vidal

4 – Anne Rice, MAnuel Reina Montilla

5 – Denis Diderot, Clive Barker

6 – David Brin

7 – Juan Benet

8 – José Cadalso, R.L. Stine

9 – Ivo Andric (Premio Nobel 1961)

10 – Claude Simon (Premio Nobel 1985), Harold Pinter (Premio Nobel 2005)

11 – François Mauriac (Premio Nobel 1952)

12 – Eugenio Montale (Premio Nobel 1975)

13 – Christine Nöstlinger

14 – Katherine Mansfield

15 – Mario Puzo, Italo Calvino

16 – Günter Grass (Premio Nobel 1999), Oscar Wilde, Eugene O’Neill (Premio Nobel 1936)

17 – Nathanel West, Pablo de Rokha

18 – Henri Bergson (Premio Nobel 1927)

19 – Miguel Ángel Asturias (Premio Nobel 1967), Philip Pullman

20 – Elfriede Jelinek (Premio Nobel 2004), Arthur Rimbaud, Felisberto Hernández

21 – Alphonse de Lamartine, Edmundo de Amicis

22 – Iván Bunin (Premio Nobel 1933), Doris Lessing (Premio Nobel 2007)

23 – Robert Bridges, Michael Crichton

24 – Fernando Vallejo

25 – Anne Tyler, Stig Daberman, John Berryman

26 – Jan Wolkers, Andréi Bely

27 – Sylvia Plath, Dylan Thomas

28 – Evelyn Waugh

29 – Fredric Brown, Jean Giraudoux

30 – Paul Valéry, Ezra Pound, Miguel Hernández

31 – John Keats

Escritores nacidos en NOVIEMBRE

1 – Hermann Broch

2 – Odysséas Elýtis (Premio Nobel 1979)

3 – André Malraux

4 – Ciro Alegría, Charles Frazier

5 – Sam Shepard

6 – Robert Musil, Michael Cunningham

7 – Albert Camus (Premio Nobel 1957), Rafael Pombo

8 – Bram Stoker, Margaret Mitchell

9 – Imre Kertész (Premio Nobel 2002)

10 – José Hernández

11 – Fiódor Dostoyevski, Kurt Vonnegut, Carlos Fuentes

12 – Michael Ende

13 – Robert Louis Stevenson

14 – Astrid Lindgren

15 – Gerhart Hauptmann (Premio Nobel 1912)

16 – Chinua Achebe

17 – Voltairine de Cleyre

18 – Alan Dean Foster, Margaret Atwood, D.E. Stevenson

19 – Anna Seghers

20 – Selma Lagerlöf (Premio Nobel 1909), Nadine Gordimer (Premio Nobel 1991), Don DeLillo

21 – Beryl Bainbridge, Voltaire

22 – André Gide (Premio Nobel 1947), José María de Heredia

23 – Paul Celan

24 – Carlo Collodi

25 – Lope de Vega

26 – Eugene Ionesco

27 – José Asunción Silva, Pedro Salinas

28 – Alberto Moravia, William Blake

29 – C.S. Lewis, Louisa May Alcott

30 – Theodor Mommsen (Premio Nobel 1902), Mark Twain, Winston Churchill (Premio Nobel 1953), Jonathan Swift



Escritores nacidos en DICIEMBRE

1 – Daniel Pennac, Tahar Ben Jelloun

2 – George Saunders

3 – Joseph Conrad

4 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Cornell Woolrich

5 – Joan Didion, Cristina Rossetti

6 – Peter Handke, Eve Curie

7 – Willa Cather

8 – Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson (Premio Nobel 1903)

9 – John Milton

10 – Nelly Sachs (Premio Nobel 1966), Clarice Lispector, Emily Dickinson

11 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (Premio Nobel 1970), Naguib Mahfuz (Premio Nobel 1988)

12 – Gustave Flaubert, OG Mandino

13 – Heinrich Heine, Ángel Ganivet

14 – Amy Hempel, Shirley Jackson

15 – Edna O’Brien

16 – Jane Austen, Philip K. Dick, José Saramago (Premio Nobel 1998), Rafael Alberti

17 – Penelope Fitzgerald, José Balza

18 – Hector Hugh Munro, Michel Tournier

19 – José Lezama Lima, Paolo Giordano

20 – Eugenia Ginzburg, Gonzalo Rojas

21 – Heinrich Böll (Premio Nobel 1972), Augusto Monterroso

22 – James Burke, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti

23 – Juan Ramón Jiménez (premio Nobel 1956), Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa

24 – Stephenie Meyer

25 – Quentin Crisp, Rebecca West

26 – Alejo Carpentier, Henry Miller

27 – Carl Zuckmayer, Pietro Zorutti

28 – Manuel Puig

29 – Francisco Nieva, José Aguerre

30 – Rudyard Kipling (Premio Nobel 1907)

31 – Horacio Quiroga, Junot Díaz

Los Premios Nobel se conceden cada año a personas, entidades u organismos por sus aportaciones extraordinarias realizadas durante el año anterior en los campos de la Física, Química, Fisiología y Medicina, Literatura, Paz y Economía. Otorgados por primera vez el 10 de diciembre de 1901, los premios están financiados por los intereses devengados de un fondo en fideicomiso contemplado en el testamento del químico, inventor y filántropo sueco Alfred Bernhard Nobel.

El Nobel de Literatura, es entregado por la Academia de Estocolmo. Además de una retribución en metálico, el ganador del Premio Nobel recibe también una medalla de oro y un diploma con su nombre y el campo en que ha logrado tal distinción. Los jueces pueden dividir cada premio entre dos o tres personas, aunque no está permitido repartirlo entre más de tres. Si se considerara que más de tres personas merecen el premio, se concedería de forma conjunta. El fondo está controlado por un comité de la Fundación Nobel, compuesto por seis miembros en cada mandato de dos años: cinco elegidos por los administradores de los organismos contemplados en el testamento, y el sexto nombrado por el Gobierno sueco. Los seis miembros serán ciudadanos suecos o noruegos.

LOS PREMIOS NOBEL DE LA HISTORIA

1901 Sully Prudhomme (Francia, 1839-1907) poeta

1902 Theodor Mommsen (Alemania, 1817-1903) historiador

1903 Bjornstjerne Bjornson (Noruega, 1832-1910) novelista, poeta y dramaturgo

1904 Frédéric Mistral (Francia, 1830-1914) poeta Y José Echegaray (España, 1832-1916) dramaturgo

1905 Henryk Sienkiewicz (Polonia, 1846-1916) novelista

1906 Giousue Carducci (Italia, 1835-1907) poeta

1907 Rudyard Kipling (Gran Bretaña, 1865-1936) poeta y novelista

1908 Rudolf Eucken (Alemania, 1846-1926) filósofo

1909 Selma Lagerlof (Suecia, 1858-1940) novelista

1910 Paul von Heyse (Alemania, 1830-1914) poeta, novelista y dramaturgo

1911 Maurice Maeterlinck (Bélgica, 1862-1949) dramaturgo y poeta

1912 Gerhart Hauptmann (Alemania, 1862-1946) dramaturgo

1913 Rabindranath Tagore (India, 1861-1941) poeta

1914 -no concedido-

1915 Romain Rolland (Francia, 1866-1944) novelista

1916 Verner Von Heidenstam (Suecia, 1859-1940) poeta

1917 Karl Gjellerup (Dinamarca, 1857-1919) novelista y Henrik Pontoppidan (Dinamarca, 1857-1943) novelista

1918 -no concedido-

1919 Carl Spitteler (Suiza, 1845-1924) poeta y novelista

1920 Knut Hamsun (Noruega, 1859-1952) novelista

1921 Anatole France (Francia, 1844-1924) novelista

1922 Jacinto Benavente (España, 1866-1954) dramaturgo

1923 William Butler Yeats (Irlanda, 1865-1939) poeta

1924 Wladyslaw Reymont (Polonia, 1868-1925) novelista

1925 George Bernard Shaw (Irlanda, 1856-1950) dramaturgo

1926 Grazia Deledda (Italia, 1871-1936) novelista

1927 Henri Bergson (Francia, 1859-1941) filósofo

1928 Sigrid Undset (Noruega, 1882-1949) novelista

1929 Thomas Mann (Alemania, 1875-1955) novelista

1930 Sinclair Lewis (EEUU, 1885-1951) novelista

1931 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Suecia, 1864-1931) poeta

1932 John Galsworthy (Gran Bretaña, 1867-1933) novelista

1933 Ivan Bunin (URSS, 1870-1953) novelista

1934 Luigi Pirandello (Italia, 1867-1936) dramaturgo

1935 -no concedido-

1936 Eugene O Neill (EEUU, 1888-1953) dramaturgo

1937 Roger Martin du Gard (Francia, 1881-1958) novelista

1938 Pearl S. Buck (EEUU, 1892-1973) novelista

1939 Frans Eemil Sillanpaa (Finlandia, 1888-1964) novelista

1940 -no concedido-

1941 -no concedido-

1942 -no concedido-

1943 -no concedido-

1944 Johannes Vilhem Jensen (Dinamarca, 1873-1950) novelista

1945 Gabriela Mistral (Chile, 1889-1957) poeta

1946 Hermann Hesse (Alemania, 1877-1962) novelista

1947 Andre Gide (Francia, 1869-1951) novelista

1948 T. S. Eliot (Gran Bretaña, 1888-1965) poeta

1949 William Faulkner (EEUU, 1897-1962) novelista

1950 Bertrand Russell (Gran Bretaña, 1872-1970) filósofo

1951 Par Lagerkvist (Suecia, 1891-1974) novelista

1952 Francois Mauriac (Francia, 1885-1970) poeta, novelista y dramaturgo

1953 Winston Churchill (Gran Bretaña, 1874-1965) historiador

1954 Ernest Hemingway (EEUU, 1899-1961) novelista

1955 Halldor Laxness (Islandia, 1902-1998) novelista

1956 Juan Ramón Jiménez (España, 1881-1959) poeta

1957 Albert Camus (Francia, 1913-1960) novelista y dramaturgo

1958 Boris Pasternak (URSS, 1890-1960) novelista

1959 Salvatore Quasimodo (Italia, 1901-1968) poeta

1960 Saint-John Perse (Francia, 1887-1975) poeta

1961 Ivo Andric (Yugoslavia, 1892-1975) novelista

1962 John Steinbeck (EEUU, 1902-1968) novelista

1963 Georgos Seferis (Grecia, 1900-1971) poeta

1964 Jean Paul Sartre (Francia, 1905-1980) filósofo

1965 Mijail Sholojov (URSS, 1905-1984) novelista

1966 Samuel Yosef Agnon (Israel, 1888-1970) novelista Y Nelly Sachs (Alemania, 1891-1970) poeta

1967 Miguel Angel Asturias (Guatemala, 1899-1974) novelista

1968 Yasunari Kawabata (Japón, 1899-1972) novelista

1969 Samuel Beckett (Irlanda, 1906-1989) novelista y dramaturgo

1970 Alexandr Solzhenitsin (URSS, 1918-2008) novelista

1971 Pablo Neruda (Chile, 1904-1973) poeta

1972 Heinrich Boll (Alemania, 1917-1985) novelista

1973 Patrick White (Australia, 1912-1990) novelista

1974 Eyvind Johnson (Suecia, 1900-1976) novelista Y Harry Martinson (Suecia, 1904-1978) novelista y poeta

1975 Eugenio Montale (Italia, 1896-1981) poeta

1976 Saul Bellow (EEUU, 1915-2005) novelista

1977 Vicente Aleixandre (España, 1896-1984) poeta

1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer (EEUU, 1904-1991) novelista

1979 Odysseas Elytis (Grecia, 1911-1996) poeta

1980 Czeslaw Milosz (Polonia, 1911-2004) poeta

1981 Elias Canetti (Bulgaria, 1905-1994) novelista

1982 Gabriel García Márquez (Colombia, 1927-2014) novelista

1983 William Golding (Gran Bretaña, 1911-1993) novelista

1984 Jaroslav Seifert (Checoslovaquia, 1901-1986) poeta

1985 Claude Simon (Francia, 1913-2005) novelista

1986 Wole Soyinka (Nigeria, 1934) poeta y dramaturgo

1987 Joseph Brodsky (EEUU, 1940-1996) poeta

1988 Naguib Mahfuz (Egipto, 1911-2006) novelista y poeta

1989 Camilo José Cela (España, 1916-2002) novelista

1990 Octavio Paz (México, 1914-1998) poeta

1991 Nadine Gordimer (Sudáfrica, 1923-2014) novelista

1992 Derek Walcott (Santa Lucía, 1930-2017) poeta

1993 Toni Morrison (EEUU, 1931) novelista

1994 Kenzaburo Oe (Japón, 1935) novelista

1995 Seamus Heaney (Irlanda, 1939-2013) poeta

1996 Wislawa Szymborska (Polonia, 1923-2012) poeta

1997 Dario Fo (Italia, 1926-2016) dramaturgo

1998 José Saramago (Portugal, 1922-2010) novelista

1999 Günter Grass (Alemania, 1927-2015) novelista y poeta

2000 Gao Xingjian (China, 1940) novelista

2001 V.S.Naipaul (Gran Bretaña, 1932) novelista

2002 Imre Kertész (Hungría, 1929-2016) novelista

2003 J.M.Coetzee (Sudáfrica, 1940) novelista

2004 Elfriede Jelinek (Austria, 1946) novelista

2005 Harold Pinter (Gran Bretaña, 1930-2008) dramaturgo

2006 Orhan Pamuk (Turquía, 1952) novelista

2007 Doris Lessing (Gran Bretaña, 1919-2013) novelista

2008 Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio (Francia, 1940) novelista

2009 Herta Müller (Alemania, 1953) novelista

2010 Mario Vargas Llosa (Perú, 1936) novelista

2011 Tomas Tranströmer (Suecia, 1931-2015) poeta

2012 Mo Yan (China, 1955) novelista

2013 Alice Munro (Canadá, 1931) cuentista

2014 Patrick Modiano (Francia, 1945) novelista

2015 Svetlana Aleksijevitj (Bielorrusia, 1948) periodista

2016 Bob Dylan (EEUU, 1941) poeta