Archivo personal de cada uno de los escritores ganadores de los Premios Nobel de Literatura

CULTURA MUNDIAL. Aquí está la lista el día de nacimiento de todos los Premios Nobel de Literatura. Con la indicación del día que corresponde a cada uno.
Hasta 2016, el galardón de Literatura ha sido entregado a 113 personas.
Aunque el acta fundacional de los Premios Nobel se refería a que el galardón anualmente se concedería a “la obra literaria más notable en el sentido del idealismo”, lo cierto es que el Premio Nobel de Literatura se viene otorgando a la totalidad de la obra de un autor literario determinado, por lo que no es de extrañar que nadie haya recibido el Premio Nobel de Literatura dos o más veces.
El Premio Nobel de Literatura ha sido la categoría de los Premios Nobel que más veces ha recaído en ciudadanos españoles o hispanoamericanos: entre los escritores españoles que han ganado el Premio Nobel de Literatura encontramos a José Echegaray, a Jacinto Benavente, a Juan Ramón Jiménez, a Vicente Aleixandre y a Camilo José Cela, el último premiado, en el año 1989. Los escritores latinoamericanos que han recibido el Premio Nobel de Literatura son, hasta la fecha: Gabriela Mistral, en 1945; Miguel Ángel Asturias, en 1967; Pablo Neruda, en 1971; Gabriel García Márquez, en 1982, Octavio Paz, en 1990 y el último Mario Vargas Llosa, en el año 2010. El gran olvidado de los Premios Nobel de Literatura en el ámbito hispanoamericano fue el escritor argentino Jorge Luis Borges. Entre los escritores galardonados que rechazaron el Premio Nobel de Literatura figuran Boris Pasternak y Jean-Paul Sartre.
Cualquier información relativa a los nominados al Premio Nobel de Literatura ha de permanecer secreta durante 50 años. Esta restricción afecta a todas las personas que han intervenido en el proceso de nominación y selección.
Dotación económica
Desde el año 2001 la suma que se lleva el ganador del Premio Nobel de Literatura es de 10 millones de coronas suecas, algo menos de 970.000 euros y algo más de 1.400.000 dólares americanos.
Archivo histórico de ganadores del Premio Nobel de Literatura
(no se incluyen los años en que no se entregó el premio)
Escritores nacidos en ENERO
1 – J.D. Salinger, E.M. Forster
2 – Isaac Asimov
3 – J.R.R. Tolkien
4 – Jacob Grimm, Gao Xingjian (Premio Nobel 2000)
5 – Rudolf Christoph Eucken (Premio Nobel 1908), Umberto Eco
6 – Osvaldo Soriano
7– William Peter Blatty
8 – Juan Marsé
9 – Giovanni Papini, Simone de Beauvoir
10 – Vicente Huidobro
11 – Eduardo Mendoza
12 – Haruki Murakami, Charles Perrault, Jack London
13 – Clark Ashton Smith
14 – Yukio Mishima
15 – Molière
16 – Susan Sontag
17 – Anton Chejov, Pedro Calderón de la Barca
18 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Rubén Darío, Gonzalo Arango
19 – Edgar Allan Poe, Patricia Highsmith, Julian Barnes
20 – Johannes Vilhelm Jensen (Premio Nobel 1944)
21 – Olav Aukrust, Eduardo Marquina
22 – August Strindberg, Lord Byron
23 – Derek Walcott (Premio Nobel 1992), Stendhal
24 – E.T.A. Hoffmann, Edith Wharton
25 – Alessandro Baricco, Virginia Woolf
26 – Jonathan Carroll
27 – Lewis Carroll
28 – Colette, José Martí, Andrés Neuman
29 – Romain Rolland (Premio Nobel 1915), Boris Pasternak (Premio Nobel 1958)
30 – Lloyd Alexander
31 – Kenzaburō Ōe (Premio Nobel 1994), Norman Mailer
Escritores nacidos en FEBRERO
1 – Yevgeni Zamiatin
2 – James Joyce
3 – Paul Auster
4 – Jacques Prévert
5 – William Burroughs
6 – Pramoedya Ananta Toer
7 – Charles Dickens, Sinclair Lewis (Premio Nobel 1930)
8 – Julio Verne
9 – J.M. Coetzee (Premio Nobel 2003), Alice Walker
10 – Bertolt Brecht
11 – Sidney Sheldon, Jane Yolen
12 – George Meredith, Lou Andreas-Salomé
13 – Georges Simenon
14 – Edmond About, Vsévolod Garshin
15 – Sax Rohmer, Paul Groussac
16 – Richard Ford, Octave Mirbeau
17 – Mo Yan (Premio Nobel 2012), Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer
18 – Toni Morrison (Premio Nobel 1993)
19 – André Breton, Carson McCullers, Amy Tan
20 – Pierre Boulle
21 – Chuck Palahniuk, David Foster Wallace, Raymond Queneau
22 – James Russell Lowell, Hugo Ball
23 – Erich Kästner, W.E.B. Du Bois
24 – Whilhelm Grimm
25 – Anthony Burgess
26 – Victor Hugo, Michel Houellebecq
27 – John Steinbeck (Premio Nobel 1962)
28 – José Vasconcelos, Ernest Renan
29 – Dee Brown, Marin Sorescu
Escritores nacidos en MARZO
1 – Richard Wilbur, Ralph Ellison
2 – Dr. Seuss, Tom Wolfe, John Irving
3 – Arthur Lundkvist, William Godwin
4 – Ryszard Kapuściński, Alan Sillitoe
5 – Dora Marsden
6 – Gabriel García Márquez (Premio Nobel 1982)
7 – Georges Perec, Kōbō Abe, E.L. James
8 – Josep Pla, Kenneth Grahame
9 – Mickey Spillane, Umberto Saba
10 – Boris Vian
11 – Anne Rice
12 – Jack Kerouac
13 – Giorgos Seferis (Premio Nobel 1963)
14 – Alexandru Macedonski, Algernon Blackwood
15 – Paul von Heyse (Premio Nobel 1910), Blas de Otero
16 – Sully Prudhomme (Premio Nobel 1901)
17 – Patrick Hamilton, William Gibson
18 – Stéphane Mallarmé, John Updike
19 – Philip Roth
20 – Henrik Ibsen, Nikolái Gogol, Friedrich Hölderlin
21 – Alda Merini, Jean Paul
22 – Louis L’Amour
23 – Roger Martin du Gard (Premio Nobel 1937)
24 – Dario Fo (Premio Nobel 1997), Tirso de Molina
25 – Flannery O’Connor
26 – Patrick Süskind, Tennessee Williams
27 – Louis-Ferdinand Céline
28 – Mario Vargas Llosa (Premio Nobel 2010), Máximo Gorki
29 – Marcel Aymé
30 – Paul Verlaine
31 – Octavio Paz (Premio Nobel 1990), Enrique Vila-Matas.
Escritores nacidos en ABRIL
1 – Milan Kundera, Fernando del Paso
2 – Hans Christian Andersen, Emile Zola
3 – George Herbert, Edward Everett Hale
4 – Marguerite Duras
5 – Robert Bloch, Hugo Claus
6 – Jean-Baptiste Rousseau, Dan Andersson
7 – Gabriela Mistral (Premio Nobel 1945), William Wordsworth
8 – John Fante
9 – Charles Baudelaire
10 – Paul Theroux, Stephan Heym
11 – Christopher Smart, Sándor Márai
12 – Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Tom Clancy, Alan Ayckbourn
13 – Samuel Beckett (Premio Nobel 1969), Seamus Heaney (Premio Nobel 1995), Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio (Premio Nobel 2008)
14 – Denís Fonvizin, Erich von Däniken
15 – Tomas Tranströmer (Premio Nobel 2011), Henry James
16 – Anatole France (Premio Nobel 1921)
17 – John Ford, Nick Hornby, Thorton Wilder
18 – Antero de Quental, Joy Gresham
19 – José de Echegaray (Premio Nobel 1904)
20 – Charles Maurras
21 – Fredrik Bajer, Charlotte Brontë
22 – Vladimir Nabokov
23 – Halldór Laxness (Premio Nobel 1955)
24 – Carl Spitteler (Premio Nobel 1919), Robert Penn Warren
25 – Leopoldo Alas “Clarín”
26 – Roberto Arlt, William Shakespeare, Vicente Aleixandre (Premio Nobel 1977)
27 – Rafael Guillén, Mary Wollstonecraft
28 – Roberto Bolaño, Harper Lee
29 – Robert J. Sawyer, Alejandra Pizarnik, Jack Williamson
30 – Jaroslav Hašek, Germán Espinosa.
Escritores nacidos en MAYO
1 – Joseph Heller
2 – Jerome K. Jerome, E.E. Smith
3 – Juan Gelman, Nélida Piñón
4 – Amos Oz, Graham Swift
5 – Henryk Sienkiewicz (Premio Nobel 1905)
6 – Harry Martinson (Premio Nobel 1974)
7 – Rabindranath Tagore (Premio Nobel 1913),
Władysław Reymont (Premio Nobel 1924)
8 – Thomas Pynchon
9 – James Matthew Barrie
10 – Benito Pérez Galdós
11 – Rubem Fonseca, Camilo José Cela (Premio Nobel 1989)
12 – Marco Denevi, Bertus Aafjes
13 – Alphonse Daudet, Roger Zelazny
14 – Herbert W. Franke, Göran Tunström
15 – Mijaíl Bulgákov, L. Frank Baum
16 – Juan Rulfo
17 – Alfonso Reyes, Henri Barbusse
18 – Bertrand Russell (Premio Nobel 1950)
19 – Elena Poniatowska
20 – Sigrid Undset (Premio Nobel 1928), Honoré de Balzac
21 – Alexander Pope, Tudor Arghezi
22 – Arthur Conan Doyle
23 – Pär Lagerkvist (Premio Nobel 1951)
24 – Mijaíl Shólojov (Premio Nobel 1965),
Joseph Brodsky (Premio Nobel 1987),
Michael Chabon
25 – Raymond Carver
26 – Robert William Chambers
27 – John Cheever, Dashiell Hammett, Rachel Carson
28 – Patrick White (Premio Nobel 1973), Ian Fleming
29 – G.K. Chesterton, Dante Alighieri
30 – Randolph Bourne, Countee Cullen
31 – Walt Whitman, Saint-John Perse (Premio Nobel 1960).
Escritores nacidos en JUNIO
1 – Colleen McCullough
2 – Karl Adolph Gjellerup (Premio Nobel 1917)
3 – Allen Ginsberg
4 – Apolón Máikov
5 – Federico García Lorca, Ken Follett
6 – Thomas Mann (Premio Nobel 1929)
7 – Orhan Pamuk (premio Nobel 2006)
8 – Marguerite Yourcenar, John W. Campbell
9 – Charles Webb, Curzio Malaparte
10 – Saul Bellow (Premio Nobel 1976)
11 – Renée Vivien, Mrs. Humphry Ward
12 – Ana Frank, Charles Kingsley
13 – William Butler Yeats (Premio Nobel 1923), Fernando Pessoa, Leopoldo Lugones, Augusto Roa Bastos
14 – Yasunari Kawabata (Premio Nobel 1968)
15 – Ramón López Velarde
16 – Murray Leinster, Torgny Lindgren
17 – Cristina Bajo
18 – Iván Goncharov, Efraín Huerta
19 – Salman Rushdie
20 – Vikram Seth, Jean-Claude Izzo, Aleksander Fedro
21 – Jean-Paul Sartre (Premio Nobel 1964), Joaquim Machado de Assis
22 – Dan Brown
23 – Richard Bach
24 – Ambrose Bierce, Ernesto Sábato
25 – George Orwell
26 – Pearl S. Buck (Premio Nobel 1938)
27 – Anna Banti, Ivan Vazov, Robert Aickman
28 – Luigi Pirandello (Premio Nobel 1934), Juan José Saer
29 – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Giacomo Leopardi
30 – Czesław Miłosz (Premio Nobel 1980)
Escritores nacidos en JULIO
1 – Juan Carlos Onetti
2 – Hermann Hesse (Premio Nobel 1946), Wisława Szymborska (Premio Nobel 1996)
3 – Franz Kafka
4 – Nathaniel Hawthorne
5 – Jean Cocteau, Jaqueline Harpman, Marcel Arland
6 – Verner von Heidenstam (Premio Nobel 1916)
7 – Robert A. Heinlein, David Eddings
8 – Jean de la Fontaine, Richard Aldington
9 – Barbara Carland, Jan Neruda
10 – Marcel Proust
11 – Cordwainer Smith, E.B. White, León Bloy, Luis de Góngora
12 – Pablo Neruda (Premio Nobel 1971
13 – Wole Soyinka (Premio Nobel 1986)
14 – Isaac Bashevis Singer (Premio Nobel 1978)
15 – Walter Benjamin, José Enrique Rodó
16 – Tomás Eloy Martínez
17 – Shmuel Yosef Agnón (premio Nobel 1966)
18 – William Makepeace Thackeray
19 – Robert Pinget, Nathalie Sarraute, Vladimir Mayakovski
20 – Cormac McCarthy, Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Premio Nobel 1931)
21 – Ernest Hemingway (Premio Nobel 1954), John Gardner
22 – Raymond Chandler, León de Greiff
23 – Héctor Germán Oesterheld, Cyril M. Kornbluth
24 – Henrik Pontoppidan (Premio Nobel 1917), Alexandre Dumas, Robert Graves
25 – Elias Canetti (Premio Nobel 1981)
26 – Aldous Huxley, George Bernard Shaw (Premio Nobel 1925)
27 – Giosuè Carducci (Premio Nobel 1906)
28 – Malcolm Lowry
29 – Eyvind Johnson (Premio Nobel 1974)
30 – Emily Brontë
31 – J.K. Rowling, Cees Nooteboom
Escritores nacidos en AGOSTO
1 – Herman Melville
2 – Isabel Allende, Rómulo Gallegos, James Baldwin
3 – Linda S. Howington, P.D. James, Leon Uris
4 – Knut Hamsun (Premio Nobel 1920), Virgilio Piñera
5 – Guy de Maupassant
6 – Charles Fort, Piers Anthony
7 – Xosé Luís Méndez Ferrín
8 – Jostein Gaarder
9 – Barbara Delinsky, Daniel Keyes, Ramón Pérez de Ayala
10 – Suzanne Collins, Alfred Döblin, Jorge Amado
11 – Enid Blyton, Fernando Arrabal, Alex Haley
12 – Jacinto Benavente (Premio Nobel 1922)
13 – Charles Williams, Vladimir Odóyevski
14 – John Galsworthy (Premio Nobel 1932)
15 – Stieg Larsson
16 – Charles Bukowski, Jules Laforgue
17 – V.S. Naipual (Premio Nobel 2001), Herta Müller (Premio Nobel 2009), Jonathan Franzen
18 – Alain Robbe-Grillet
19 – Ana Miranda
20 – H.P. Lovecraft, Salvatore Quasimodo (Premio Nobel 1959)
21 – Emilio Salgari
22 – Ray Bradbury
23 – Edgar Lee Masters
24 – Jorge Luis Borges, Paulo Coelho, Jean Rhys
25 – Álvaro Mutis
26 – Julio Cortázar
27 – Theodore Dreiser
28 – León Tolstói, Goethe
29 – Maurice Maeterlinck (Premio Nobel 1911)
30 – Mary Shelley
31 – Julio Ramón Ribeyro
Escritores nacidos en SEPTIEMBRE
1 – Edgar Rice Burroughs
2 – Hans Haeger, Allen Carr, Andreas Embirikos
3 – Sara Orne Jewett, Adriano Banchieri
4 – Richard Wright
5 – Nicanor Parra
6 – Andrea Camilleri
7 – John William Polidori, Taylor Caldwell
8 – Frédéric Mistral (Premio Nobel 1904), Alfred Jarry
9 – Cesare Pavese
10 – Jeppe Aakjær, Hilda Doolittle, Franz Werfel
11 – O. Henry, D.H. Lawrence
12 – H.L. Mencken, Han Suyin
13 – Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, Sherwood Anderson
14 – Mario Benedetti, Francisco de Quevedo
15 – Adolfo Bioy Casares
16 – Frans Eemil Sillanpää (Premio Nobel 1939)
17 – Ken Kesey
18 – Samuel Johnson, Michael Hartnett
19 – William Golding (Premio Nobel 1983)
20 – George R.R. Martin, Javier Marías
21 – Juan José Arreola, H.G. Wells, Stephen King, Luis Cernuda
22 – John Home
23 – Jaroslav Seifert (Premio Nobel 1984)
24 – Francis Scott Fitzgerald, Antonio Tabucchi, Juan Villoro
25 – William Faulkner (Premio Nobel 1949), José Donoso
26 – T.S. Eliot (Premio Nobel 1948)
27 – Grazia Deledda (Premio Nobel 1926), Irvine Welsh
28 – Eugenio d’Ors
29 – Miguel de Cervantes, Miguel de Unamuno, Andrés Caicedo
30 – Truman Capote, Elie Wiesel
Escritores nacidos en OCTUBRE
1 – Isaac Bonewits, Serguéi Aksákov
2 – Graham Greene
3 – Alain-Fournier, Thomas Wolfe, Gore Vidal
4 – Anne Rice, MAnuel Reina Montilla
5 – Denis Diderot, Clive Barker
6 – David Brin
7 – Juan Benet
8 – José Cadalso, R.L. Stine
9 – Ivo Andric (Premio Nobel 1961)
10 – Claude Simon (Premio Nobel 1985), Harold Pinter (Premio Nobel 2005)
11 – François Mauriac (Premio Nobel 1952)
12 – Eugenio Montale (Premio Nobel 1975)
13 – Christine Nöstlinger
14 – Katherine Mansfield
15 – Mario Puzo, Italo Calvino
16 – Günter Grass (Premio Nobel 1999), Oscar Wilde, Eugene O’Neill (Premio Nobel 1936)
17 – Nathanel West, Pablo de Rokha
18 – Henri Bergson (Premio Nobel 1927)
19 – Miguel Ángel Asturias (Premio Nobel 1967), Philip Pullman
20 – Elfriede Jelinek (Premio Nobel 2004), Arthur Rimbaud, Felisberto Hernández
21 – Alphonse de Lamartine, Edmundo de Amicis
22 – Iván Bunin (Premio Nobel 1933), Doris Lessing (Premio Nobel 2007)
23 – Robert Bridges, Michael Crichton
24 – Fernando Vallejo
25 – Anne Tyler, Stig Daberman, John Berryman
26 – Jan Wolkers, Andréi Bely
27 – Sylvia Plath, Dylan Thomas
28 – Evelyn Waugh
29 – Fredric Brown, Jean Giraudoux
30 – Paul Valéry, Ezra Pound, Miguel Hernández
31 – John Keats
Escritores nacidos en NOVIEMBRE
1 – Hermann Broch
2 – Odysséas Elýtis (Premio Nobel 1979)
3 – André Malraux
4 – Ciro Alegría, Charles Frazier
5 – Sam Shepard
6 – Robert Musil, Michael Cunningham
7 – Albert Camus (Premio Nobel 1957), Rafael Pombo
8 – Bram Stoker, Margaret Mitchell
9 – Imre Kertész (Premio Nobel 2002)
10 – José Hernández
11 – Fiódor Dostoyevski, Kurt Vonnegut, Carlos Fuentes
12 – Michael Ende
13 – Robert Louis Stevenson
14 – Astrid Lindgren
15 – Gerhart Hauptmann (Premio Nobel 1912)
16 – Chinua Achebe
17 – Voltairine de Cleyre
18 – Alan Dean Foster, Margaret Atwood, D.E. Stevenson
19 – Anna Seghers
20 – Selma Lagerlöf (Premio Nobel 1909), Nadine Gordimer (Premio Nobel 1991), Don DeLillo
21 – Beryl Bainbridge, Voltaire
22 – André Gide (Premio Nobel 1947), José María de Heredia
23 – Paul Celan
24 – Carlo Collodi
25 – Lope de Vega
26 – Eugene Ionesco
27 – José Asunción Silva, Pedro Salinas
28 – Alberto Moravia, William Blake
29 – C.S. Lewis, Louisa May Alcott
30 – Theodor Mommsen (Premio Nobel 1902), Mark Twain, Winston Churchill (Premio Nobel 1953), Jonathan Swift
Escritores nacidos en DICIEMBRE
1 – Daniel Pennac, Tahar Ben Jelloun
2 – George Saunders
3 – Joseph Conrad
4 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Cornell Woolrich
5 – Joan Didion, Cristina Rossetti
6 – Peter Handke, Eve Curie
7 – Willa Cather
8 – Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson (Premio Nobel 1903)
9 – John Milton
10 – Nelly Sachs (Premio Nobel 1966), Clarice Lispector, Emily Dickinson
11 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (Premio Nobel 1970), Naguib Mahfuz (Premio Nobel 1988)
12 – Gustave Flaubert, OG Mandino
13 – Heinrich Heine, Ángel Ganivet
14 – Amy Hempel, Shirley Jackson
15 – Edna O’Brien
16 – Jane Austen, Philip K. Dick, José Saramago (Premio Nobel 1998), Rafael Alberti
17 – Penelope Fitzgerald, José Balza
18 – Hector Hugh Munro, Michel Tournier
19 – José Lezama Lima, Paolo Giordano
20 – Eugenia Ginzburg, Gonzalo Rojas
21 – Heinrich Böll (Premio Nobel 1972), Augusto Monterroso
22 – James Burke, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti
23 – Juan Ramón Jiménez (premio Nobel 1956), Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa
24 – Stephenie Meyer
25 – Quentin Crisp, Rebecca West
26 – Alejo Carpentier, Henry Miller
27 – Carl Zuckmayer, Pietro Zorutti
28 – Manuel Puig
29 – Francisco Nieva, José Aguerre
30 – Rudyard Kipling (Premio Nobel 1907)
31 – Horacio Quiroga, Junot Díaz
Los Premios Nobel se conceden cada año a personas, entidades u organismos por sus aportaciones extraordinarias realizadas durante el año anterior en los campos de la Física, Química, Fisiología y Medicina, Literatura, Paz y Economía. Otorgados por primera vez el 10 de diciembre de 1901, los premios están financiados por los intereses devengados de un fondo en fideicomiso contemplado en el testamento del químico, inventor y filántropo sueco Alfred Bernhard Nobel.
El Nobel de Literatura, es entregado por la Academia de Estocolmo. Además de una retribución en metálico, el ganador del Premio Nobel recibe también una medalla de oro y un diploma con su nombre y el campo en que ha logrado tal distinción. Los jueces pueden dividir cada premio entre dos o tres personas, aunque no está permitido repartirlo entre más de tres. Si se considerara que más de tres personas merecen el premio, se concedería de forma conjunta. El fondo está controlado por un comité de la Fundación Nobel, compuesto por seis miembros en cada mandato de dos años: cinco elegidos por los administradores de los organismos contemplados en el testamento, y el sexto nombrado por el Gobierno sueco. Los seis miembros serán ciudadanos suecos o noruegos.
LOS PREMIOS NOBEL DE LA HISTORIA
1901 Sully Prudhomme (Francia, 1839-1907) poeta
1902 Theodor Mommsen (Alemania, 1817-1903) historiador
1903 Bjornstjerne Bjornson (Noruega, 1832-1910) novelista, poeta y dramaturgo
1904 Frédéric Mistral (Francia, 1830-1914) poeta Y José Echegaray (España, 1832-1916) dramaturgo
1905 Henryk Sienkiewicz (Polonia, 1846-1916) novelista
1906 Giousue Carducci (Italia, 1835-1907) poeta
1907 Rudyard Kipling (Gran Bretaña, 1865-1936) poeta y novelista
1908 Rudolf Eucken (Alemania, 1846-1926) filósofo
1909 Selma Lagerlof (Suecia, 1858-1940) novelista
1910 Paul von Heyse (Alemania, 1830-1914) poeta, novelista y dramaturgo
1911 Maurice Maeterlinck (Bélgica, 1862-1949) dramaturgo y poeta
1912 Gerhart Hauptmann (Alemania, 1862-1946) dramaturgo
1913 Rabindranath Tagore (India, 1861-1941) poeta
1914 -no concedido-
1915 Romain Rolland (Francia, 1866-1944) novelista
1916 Verner Von Heidenstam (Suecia, 1859-1940) poeta
1917 Karl Gjellerup (Dinamarca, 1857-1919) novelista y Henrik Pontoppidan (Dinamarca, 1857-1943) novelista
1918 -no concedido-
1919 Carl Spitteler (Suiza, 1845-1924) poeta y novelista
1920 Knut Hamsun (Noruega, 1859-1952) novelista
1921 Anatole France (Francia, 1844-1924) novelista
1922 Jacinto Benavente (España, 1866-1954) dramaturgo
1923 William Butler Yeats (Irlanda, 1865-1939) poeta
1924 Wladyslaw Reymont (Polonia, 1868-1925) novelista
1925 George Bernard Shaw (Irlanda, 1856-1950) dramaturgo
1926 Grazia Deledda (Italia, 1871-1936) novelista
1927 Henri Bergson (Francia, 1859-1941) filósofo
1928 Sigrid Undset (Noruega, 1882-1949) novelista
1929 Thomas Mann (Alemania, 1875-1955) novelista
1930 Sinclair Lewis (EEUU, 1885-1951) novelista
1931 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Suecia, 1864-1931) poeta
1932 John Galsworthy (Gran Bretaña, 1867-1933) novelista
1933 Ivan Bunin (URSS, 1870-1953) novelista
1934 Luigi Pirandello (Italia, 1867-1936) dramaturgo
1935 -no concedido-
1936 Eugene O Neill (EEUU, 1888-1953) dramaturgo
1937 Roger Martin du Gard (Francia, 1881-1958) novelista
1938 Pearl S. Buck (EEUU, 1892-1973) novelista
1939 Frans Eemil Sillanpaa (Finlandia, 1888-1964) novelista
1940 -no concedido-
1941 -no concedido-
1942 -no concedido-
1943 -no concedido-
1944 Johannes Vilhem Jensen (Dinamarca, 1873-1950) novelista
1945 Gabriela Mistral (Chile, 1889-1957) poeta
1946 Hermann Hesse (Alemania, 1877-1962) novelista
1947 Andre Gide (Francia, 1869-1951) novelista
1948 T. S. Eliot (Gran Bretaña, 1888-1965) poeta
1949 William Faulkner (EEUU, 1897-1962) novelista
1950 Bertrand Russell (Gran Bretaña, 1872-1970) filósofo
1951 Par Lagerkvist (Suecia, 1891-1974) novelista
1952 Francois Mauriac (Francia, 1885-1970) poeta, novelista y dramaturgo
1953 Winston Churchill (Gran Bretaña, 1874-1965) historiador
1954 Ernest Hemingway (EEUU, 1899-1961) novelista
1955 Halldor Laxness (Islandia, 1902-1998) novelista
1956 Juan Ramón Jiménez (España, 1881-1959) poeta
1957 Albert Camus (Francia, 1913-1960) novelista y dramaturgo
1958 Boris Pasternak (URSS, 1890-1960) novelista
1959 Salvatore Quasimodo (Italia, 1901-1968) poeta
1960 Saint-John Perse (Francia, 1887-1975) poeta
1961 Ivo Andric (Yugoslavia, 1892-1975) novelista
1962 John Steinbeck (EEUU, 1902-1968) novelista
1963 Georgos Seferis (Grecia, 1900-1971) poeta
1964 Jean Paul Sartre (Francia, 1905-1980) filósofo
1965 Mijail Sholojov (URSS, 1905-1984) novelista
1966 Samuel Yosef Agnon (Israel, 1888-1970) novelista Y Nelly Sachs (Alemania, 1891-1970) poeta
1967 Miguel Angel Asturias (Guatemala, 1899-1974) novelista
1968 Yasunari Kawabata (Japón, 1899-1972) novelista
1969 Samuel Beckett (Irlanda, 1906-1989) novelista y dramaturgo
1970 Alexandr Solzhenitsin (URSS, 1918-2008) novelista
1971 Pablo Neruda (Chile, 1904-1973) poeta
1972 Heinrich Boll (Alemania, 1917-1985) novelista
1973 Patrick White (Australia, 1912-1990) novelista
1974 Eyvind Johnson (Suecia, 1900-1976) novelista Y Harry Martinson (Suecia, 1904-1978) novelista y poeta
1975 Eugenio Montale (Italia, 1896-1981) poeta
1976 Saul Bellow (EEUU, 1915-2005) novelista
1977 Vicente Aleixandre (España, 1896-1984) poeta
1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer (EEUU, 1904-1991) novelista
1979 Odysseas Elytis (Grecia, 1911-1996) poeta
1980 Czeslaw Milosz (Polonia, 1911-2004) poeta
1981 Elias Canetti (Bulgaria, 1905-1994) novelista
1982 Gabriel García Márquez (Colombia, 1927-2014) novelista
1983 William Golding (Gran Bretaña, 1911-1993) novelista
1984 Jaroslav Seifert (Checoslovaquia, 1901-1986) poeta
1985 Claude Simon (Francia, 1913-2005) novelista
1986 Wole Soyinka (Nigeria, 1934) poeta y dramaturgo
1987 Joseph Brodsky (EEUU, 1940-1996) poeta
1988 Naguib Mahfuz (Egipto, 1911-2006) novelista y poeta
1989 Camilo José Cela (España, 1916-2002) novelista
1990 Octavio Paz (México, 1914-1998) poeta
1991 Nadine Gordimer (Sudáfrica, 1923-2014) novelista
1992 Derek Walcott (Santa Lucía, 1930-2017) poeta
1993 Toni Morrison (EEUU, 1931) novelista
1994 Kenzaburo Oe (Japón, 1935) novelista
1995 Seamus Heaney (Irlanda, 1939-2013) poeta
1996 Wislawa Szymborska (Polonia, 1923-2012) poeta
1997 Dario Fo (Italia, 1926-2016) dramaturgo
1998 José Saramago (Portugal, 1922-2010) novelista
1999 Günter Grass (Alemania, 1927-2015) novelista y poeta
2000 Gao Xingjian (China, 1940) novelista
2001 V.S.Naipaul (Gran Bretaña, 1932) novelista
2002 Imre Kertész (Hungría, 1929-2016) novelista
2003 J.M.Coetzee (Sudáfrica, 1940) novelista
2004 Elfriede Jelinek (Austria, 1946) novelista
2005 Harold Pinter (Gran Bretaña, 1930-2008) dramaturgo
2006 Orhan Pamuk (Turquía, 1952) novelista
2007 Doris Lessing (Gran Bretaña, 1919-2013) novelista
2008 Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio (Francia, 1940) novelista
2009 Herta Müller (Alemania, 1953) novelista
2010 Mario Vargas Llosa (Perú, 1936) novelista
2011 Tomas Tranströmer (Suecia, 1931-2015) poeta
2012 Mo Yan (China, 1955) novelista
2013 Alice Munro (Canadá, 1931) cuentista
2014 Patrick Modiano (Francia, 1945) novelista
2015 Svetlana Aleksijevitj (Bielorrusia, 1948) periodista
2016 Bob Dylan (EEUU, 1941) poeta